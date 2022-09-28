1 Real 1794 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1794 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)