Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1794 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1794 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
