Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
