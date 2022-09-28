Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
