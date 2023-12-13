1 Real 1807 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1807 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (5)