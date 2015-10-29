Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1806 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1806 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search