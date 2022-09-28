Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1803 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1803 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

