1 Real 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
