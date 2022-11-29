1 Real 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (5) VF (6) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)