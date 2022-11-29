Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1799 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1799 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - February 12, 2015
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - February 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1799 M MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1799 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
