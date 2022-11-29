Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
