Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

