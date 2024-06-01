Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
