1 Real 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)