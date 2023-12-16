Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
