1 Real 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3718 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (3) F (7)