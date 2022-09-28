Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1790 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1790 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3718 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Real 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

