Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 17, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
