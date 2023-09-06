Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1788 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1788 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
Spain 1 Real 1788 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 M MF at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Real 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

