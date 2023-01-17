Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1807 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1807 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place June 27, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1807 S CN at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

