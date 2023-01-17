1/2 Real 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place June 27, 2018.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) F (1)