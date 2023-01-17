Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place June 27, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search