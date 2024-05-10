1/2 Real 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (8) VF (16) F (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (2)

CoinsNB (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (3)