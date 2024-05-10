Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1803 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1803 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 25, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1803 M FA at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

