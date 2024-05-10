Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 25, 2017.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
