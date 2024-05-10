1/2 Real 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 25, 2017.

