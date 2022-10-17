Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
