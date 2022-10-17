Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1802 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1802 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

