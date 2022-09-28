Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1800 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1800 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1800 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1800 M FA at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

