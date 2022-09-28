Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1800 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search