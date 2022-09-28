Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1799 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1799 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
