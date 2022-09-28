1/2 Real 1799 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1799 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)