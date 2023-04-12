Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1799 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1799 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9518 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 28, 2018.

Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1799 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

