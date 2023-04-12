Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9518 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 28, 2018.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
