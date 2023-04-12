1/2 Real 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9518 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 28, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (15) F (1)