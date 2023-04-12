Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
