1/2 Real 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) F (3)