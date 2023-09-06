Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
