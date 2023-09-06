Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1795 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1795 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1795 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
