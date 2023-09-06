1/2 Real 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

