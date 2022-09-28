Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1791 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1791 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5153 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 25, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1791 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

