1/2 Real 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5153 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 25, 2017.
