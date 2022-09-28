Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1789 M MF at auction CNG - February 25, 2020
Seller CNG
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1789 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

