Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
