1/2 Real 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (1)