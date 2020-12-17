Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)