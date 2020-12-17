Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 18** (1800-1808)
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
