Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 18** (1800-1808)
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 18** (1800-1808) (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

