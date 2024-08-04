Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1791 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3158 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5798 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6672 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
