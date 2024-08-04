8 Escudos 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1791 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3158 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (12) VF (6)