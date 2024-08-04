Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1791 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3158 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5798 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6672 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1791 S C at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1791 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search