Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1790 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10406 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5211 $
Price in auction currency 4501 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search