Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1790 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10406 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5211 $
Price in auction currency 4501 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 8 Escudos 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
