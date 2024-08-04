8 Escudos 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1790 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition XF (10)