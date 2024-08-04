Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search