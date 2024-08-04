Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

