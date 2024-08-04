8 Escudos 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) Service NGC (2)