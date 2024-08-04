Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4217 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4853 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

