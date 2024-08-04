Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Cayón (13)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (7)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10954 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
