Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10954 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

