8 Escudos 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

