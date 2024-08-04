Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1808 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Silicua Coins - October 16, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Pars Coins - October 7, 2019
Seller Pars Coins
Date October 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
