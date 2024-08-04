Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1808 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
