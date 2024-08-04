Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1807 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (7)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
