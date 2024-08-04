2 Escudos 1806 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1806 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

