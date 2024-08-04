Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1805 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1805 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1805 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1805 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 S CN at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

