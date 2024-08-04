Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1804 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1804 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 S CN at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1804 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search