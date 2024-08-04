Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1804 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1804 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (6)
- Felzmann (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search