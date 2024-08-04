Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1803 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1803 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1803 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1803 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search