2 Escudos 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1802 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (4) VF (8)