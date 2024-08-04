Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1802 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
