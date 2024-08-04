Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1802 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1802 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1802 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 S CN at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

