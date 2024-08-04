2 Escudos 1801 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

