Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1801 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Cayón (7)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
