Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1801 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1801 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search