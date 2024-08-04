2 Escudos 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (14) VF (17) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (3)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)