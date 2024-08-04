Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
