Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1800 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1800 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1800 S CN at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

