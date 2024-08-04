Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1799 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 517. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
