2 Escudos 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1799 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 517. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (19) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Cayón (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)