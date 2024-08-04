Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1798 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
