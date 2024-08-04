Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1798 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1798 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search