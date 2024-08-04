2 Escudos 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1798 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (30) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (3)

Felzmann (2)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (4)

Monedalia.es (4)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)