Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1797 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2016
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aurea - May 23, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

