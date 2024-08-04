Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1797 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
