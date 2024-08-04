Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1795 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1795 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1795 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1795 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction CNG - November 12, 2019
Seller CNG
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 S CN at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2001
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

