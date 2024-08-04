Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1794 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1794 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1794 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1794 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1743 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 S CN at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

