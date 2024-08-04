Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1794 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1794 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1743 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
