2 Escudos 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1790 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition VF (3)