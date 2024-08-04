Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1790 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
