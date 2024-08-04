Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
