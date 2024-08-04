Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 M AI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 M AI at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

