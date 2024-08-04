Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1807 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1807 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
