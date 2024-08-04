2 Escudos 1807 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1807 with mark M AI. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 22, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (9) XF (40) VF (66) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (28)

Bertolami (1)

Boule (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (8)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (18)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (3)

Numisbalt (6)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (23)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (7)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)