Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1807 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1807 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1807 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1807 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.

Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1807 M FA at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

