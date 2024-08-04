2 Escudos 1806 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1806 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2164 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (17) XF (55) VF (83) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (45)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (17)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (19)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (3)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (24)

Spink (1)

Stack's (6)

Tauler & Fau (12)

UBS (3)

Via (1)

WCN (1)