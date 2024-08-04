Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1806 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1806 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2164 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.

Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 445 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1806 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

