Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1806 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1806 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2164 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place July 27, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (45)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (17)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (19)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (24)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- UBS (3)
- Via (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 445 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search