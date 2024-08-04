Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1805 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1805 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1805 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1805 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 NOK
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1805 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

