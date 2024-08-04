Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1805 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1805 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (37)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (16)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (14)
- Hong Kong (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monedalia.es (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (17)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 NOK
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search