Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1804 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

