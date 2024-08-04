Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1803 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1193 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
