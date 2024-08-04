2 Escudos 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1803 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1193 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

