Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1802 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36236 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (15)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (6)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
