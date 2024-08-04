Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1802 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1802 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1802 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36236 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
